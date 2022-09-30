John Legend says Chrissy Teigen wants more kids as they prepare to welcome new baby

It seems John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will continue to expand their family. The acclaimed musician revealed during a recent interview with ET that they are thrilled to be expecting a new baby, and are preparing to have more kids after welcoming the new member of their family.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood couple share two children, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, and are now expecting their third child, following an IVF process.

“Chrissy, I think, wants more. I’m one of four, so I’m cool with it,” John said, explaining that there are some pros and cons of having a big family. “I was like, you know, once you get into that zone it’s a lot of folks - especially when you’re traveling, (it) gets difficult.”

He continued, “They have each other, you know. Luna and Miles will be older siblings now and there’s enough of a gap to where we don’t have to micromanage their every moment.”

The singer went on to talk about his two kids, describing Luna as “smart and mature and emotionally intelligent”, declaring that they are “lucky she’s our first child.“

“She’s very wise. I feel like she just gets things and she doesn’t have to explain things a lot... You can just tell she can figure it out and move in the world and how to adjust to things very well,” John said, confessing that he will be taking a break from his Las Vegas residency when his new baby arrives.