Why Chrissy Teigen has experienced ‘insane’ nightmares during her pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is sharing her pregnancy experience, updating her fans and followers about some of the side effects she has noticed, including “insane, sweaty nightmares.”

The model and TV personality announced her pregnancy with husband John Legend last week, revealing that after undergoing IVF she has experienced a “blur of emotions” finding out that she is expecting a new baby.

She went on to explain that she had to stop taking her blood pressure medication during the pregnancy, and one of the side effects have been intense nightmares.

“I have had such insane, sweaty nightmares most of my life and was put on a blood pressure medication at bedtime. It made them completely go away. I can’t take it pregnant and they’re back (crying emoji) I guess this is just a PSA (public service announcement) for anyone that has them,” she wrote on Twitter.

She continued to explain that even after waking up and going back to sleep, she still continues to have the same nightmares. “I will wake up a few times a night just to dry off or the cold air will kill me. And if I wake up and fall back asleep, it treats it like a commercial and picks up right where it left off lol.”

The mother of 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles confessed that after suffering the loss of her third child, she gets nervous before her doctor appointments. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

She continued, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”