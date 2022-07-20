Chrissy Teigen reflects on her journey to sobriety and her frustrations with alcohol

Chrissy Teigen is marking one year of sobriety with a special message, sharing her thoughts with her fans and followers on social media, about what it means for her to accomplish 365 days of being sober.

The model, who recently opened up about her IVF journey, took a moment to reflect on her journey, posting a video of her husband John Legend and their two kids, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. Writing, “Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!”

She also revealed her thoughts on alcohol, and admitted that while she sometimes misses “feeling loopy and carefree,” her relationship with alcohol changed to the point that it did not give her “that fun feeling” anymore.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking!” Chrissy explained, “I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.

The author and TV host went on to detail some moments that make her feel frustrated from her days of drinking. “Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that.”

She continued, “Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

Chrissy says that she honestly doesn’t know if she will ever “have a drink again,” but she declared that she never wants “to be that way again. And for now, none is best.”