Why Chrissy Teigen spent thousands of dollars after her daughter’s tooth fell

Chrissy Teigen recalled the moment she tried to retrieve her daughter’s first tooth after it fell from the bathroom sink, to the point she had to call a plumber.

During her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, the TV personality explained that her 6-year-old daughter’s tooth fell down the drain and they wanted to get it back, however it ended up costing more money than she first thought.

“So, she loses her first tooth and then I promptly dropped it down the sink, like immediately, in my bathroom sink,” she admitted, “It’s kind of an odd sink, there’s this long divot that it can fall into.”

Chrissy said they had to spend “thousands of dollars to bring someone in with a roto-rooter camera that goes down (the drain) and spirals in,” and while the plumber was able to successfully retrieve her daughter’s tooth, she lost it a second time.

She went on to explain that she “found the tooth, put it in a Ziploc bag. I was so happy and then I threw the Ziploc bag away, like immediately,” the 36-year-old confessed, “That’s my thing, I throw away everything.”

Chrissy is known for being open about her family life, including sharing the most special and important moments with her fans and followers. She recently wrote about her experience with in vitro fertilization, with her husband John Legend praising her for “demystifying and destigmatising a lot of things that people might have been ashamed to share before.”

“She talked about us losing a pregnancy that was difficult for us to share, but it meant so much. People come up to us all the time and thank us for that,” Legend said.