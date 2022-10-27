Katy Perry breaks silence on her ‘glitching’ eye, teasing conspiracy theorists

It’s been all eyes on Katy Perry’s eye after a viral video of her ‘glitching’ had social media in a frenzy. The video was taken mid-concert Monday, showing the singer seemingly losing control over her right eye with a twitch. It was watched millions of times on different platforms, with conspiracy theories running wild about the possibility of a clone, MK Ultra, the Covid vaccine, and more. On Thursday, Perry broke her silence on the glitch.

The “I Kissed a Girl Singer,” poked fun at the conspiracies and used the video to promote her 2023 run in Vegas. She shared the video on her page quipping in the caption, “welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!”

“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!),” she added. “Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm,” Perry continued, adding “#therealproblemlolhaha.”

While Perry was making fun of what some called a ‘mechanical failure’ she has talked about having a “wonk eye” in the past. When she was a judge on American Idol she met 16-year-old contestant Caleb Kennedy from South Carolina who wore large hats as a distraction to his lazy eye.

“I have a wonk eye as well, and I used to be worried about it,” she shared, per Newsweek. “It’s my right eye,” Perry added, which is the same eye that glitched.

In 2016 she also responded to a Tweet where you can see her eye getting a little lazy, writing, “that wonk eye tho.”

that wonk eye tho — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 29, 2016

Perry even takes medication for her eye. In 2011, she said in an interview, “I got a prescription for my wonk eye to make [it] go bigger whenever I take pictures because I have a slight wonk,” per LADBible.