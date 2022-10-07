Katy Perry predicted Dua Lipa to be the next big girl pop star: ‘She’s the it girl’

Katy Perry detailed the moment she knew Dua Lipa would be the next big pop star. The 37-year-old singer revealed during a recent interview with Rolling Stone that she predicted Dua’s success at the start of her career.

“I remember going in to watch her play at the Hollywood Palladium,” Katy said. “It’s so funny, I left work early. It was the first season of me doing American Idol.” she explained.

Katy was talking to her co-judge at the time, Luke Bryan: “I really need to get out of here by 7 because I’m going to see this new artist Dua Lipa play at the Palladium.” she said, to which he responded “Who’s that?” and Katy said “Don’t worry, you’ll know her name.’”

“I remember even championing Dua because I was like, “Oh, this girl is going to be the next big girl pop star. She’s the it girl, and she’s coming,“ Katy added, even saying that Dua’s first record was one of the best she has ever heard.

The singer also says that she loves supporting women and new artists because she has walked in their shoes. “I know how it feels, and I know the challenge and how hard you got to work. If you see on all of my past tours, I cherry-picked some of my favorite artists to come on the road with me.”

Katy says that she saw the potential in many of her fellow musicians as they started their successful careers. “Whether that’s Ellie Goulding or Charli XCX or Marina and the Diamonds, or Bebe Rexha and Becky G came when I was on Witness. I’m always trying to support those young new artists on their journeys, and it’s amazing to see them succeed.”