Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot

Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch.

The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will.

Perry is dressed in a striking leotard with some cans tacked on it, and has her black hair pulled back.

The video shows her the minute after she’s done performing a song. She has her hands on her hips and is staring straight at the crowd. She blinks repeatedly with one of her eyes staying shut. She has to push it open with her hand several times in order to get it to stay open. “Make even more noise for my band,” she says after it all, as if nothing had happened.

Viewers on TikTok to drop in some comments, wondering what was going on. “her robot seems to glitch alot,” wrote someone. “Conspiracy theorists are gonna have a field day with this one,” wrote someone else.

While some of her fans were worried that something might have happened to her, the majority think that it was her heavy make up, which resulted in her eyelids getting stuck together. That or she’s a robot.

Perry began her residency in December of last year, earning rave reviews. The residency is called PLAY and has been a stop for a variety of celebrities and A-listers, among them, Olivia Rodrigo. Clips of the two feature them hanging out, with Rodrigo joining in on Perry’s pre-show prayer circle.