Katy Perry hilariously reacts to viral video of her throwing pizza slices to fans at a nightclub

Katy Perry was giving fans everything they wanted, and more? The singer was spotted over the weekend at a Las Vegas nightclub, taking a break from her successful residency, having a fun time with her fans and trying to feed them in a very bizarre way.

The performer had all the best intentions, bringing fresh pizza for the crowd, however there were no napkins or paper plates to share the food properly. But this didn’t stop Katy, who quickly figured out a different method to share the pizza.

The video of her throwing slices of pizza went viral almost immediately, with online users having the funniest reactions, seeing people in the crowd trying to catch the flying pizza.

“I would do anything for Katy Perry to slap me in the face with pizza,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Imagine Katy Perry throwing pizza right in your face??? omg a dream.”

“Oh to be slapped in the face with katy perry’s pizza,” another online user joked, and one person said they would totally eat it. “The way my drunk feral ass would 100% be eating that pizza off the nasty ass club floor if Katy Perry threw it at me.”

a mother feeding her children 👩🏻‍🍼 https://t.co/7XHeNxOvx2 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 1, 2022

Katy noticed the viral video the next day, and while she didn’t give much explanation to what she was thinking at the moment, the singer wrote “a mother feeding her children,” with an emoji of a woman feeding her baby.