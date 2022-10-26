Camila Cabello’s hilarious reaction after falling in front of ‘The Voice’ judges

Camila Cabello fell out of nowhere while conversing backstage with the other judges of “The Voice.” The Cuban singer and actress lost her stability and met with the floor for a few seconds before John Legend rapidly extended his arm to pull her back up.

In the video, we see how Gwen Stefani couldn’t contain the laugh and had to turn her face away. Blake Shelton said Cabello’s fall is, so far, the funniest thing that happened on the show.

Earlier this month, Camila Cabello was able to sing her hit “Havana” with her fellow coaches during the show’s season 22. The former Fifth Harmony member said that sharing the stage with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend was “such an honor.”

John Legend, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

“They’re such incredible artists I feel almost embarrassed that they sang my song,” Cabello says, as reported by People. “But it was really cool!” According to the publication, the singers collaborated for the first time to create the arrangement. The 25-year-old star said the process “moved very quick.”

“The rehearsal arrangement process was very loose,” she says. “We did like one quick 15-minute rehearsal [during lunch], which was cool because we didn’t have time to overthink things. The next day we performed it, we ran over it a few times, and then we [filmed] it.”

As a coach, Cabello previously said she would use all the competition experience to connect with her team and lead one of her singers to victory. Season 22 of “The Voice” premiered on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. on NBC.