Britney Spears cuts all her hair off after being inspired by Khloé Kardashian

Britney Spears has a cute new haircut. On Tuesday night, the singer shared a video giving a glimpse of her new-look, but she had it in a ponytail under a pink cowboy hat. “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet,” she wrote in the caption.

Spears looked like she had a fun time making the video, rolling around in the ocean, and playing in the sand topless. However, she did have some fans concerned that she wasn’t wearing any sunscreen. “Please Brit, put on some sunscreen,” wrote one user. “Someone get aloe for that burn!” Another added.

While she did look red in the video, hopefully, it’s not as bad as it looked. From the looks of the ocean, it seems the 40-year-old is enjoying a little vacation. On Wednesday wrote in a caption, “I woke up this morning in the most adorable room I’ve ever stayed in my life.”

The “Lucky” singer shared a photo of an eye with galaxies inside of it revealing that she was inspired by Khloé Kardashian. “I feel so blessed !!! I was inspired by Khloe Kardashian’s hair so I’m working on deep conditioning it today !!! They say nothing is impossible !!! Well, I do nothing every day,” she wrote.

Unfortunately Britney read a lot of mean comments in her post. She reflected in the caption of a new post, “I was shocked to see how many comments there were under my post l did yesterday. I looked and good god people are absolutely hateful.“ “It saddens me to realize a person who watches something on Instagram that doesn’t even know me takes the time to even comment and say such hateful words,” she wrote, admitting, “Yes I’m sensitive so it hurt my feelings.”

The haircut comes after her mother, Lynne Spears, pleaded for her forgiveness over the weekend in an Instagram comment. Britney said in a lengthy post that “a genuine apology“ from her family ” would help give closure. “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne commented, per Page Six. “Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!” She also pleaded that she unblock her so they can speak in person.