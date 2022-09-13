Britney Spears apologizes to Christina Aguilera after ‘body-shaming’ comments

Britney Spears is apologizing to fellow singer Christina Aguilera, after sharing some controversial words about her dancers, causing Christina to unfollow her on Instagram, as fans pointed out that the “fat shaming” comments were “not the move.”

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” Britney said, in reference to her previous post that claimed that if she had “Christina Aguilera’s dancers” she would have “looked extremely small.”

“By no means did I even mention Christina,” Britney wrote, adding that she “was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

The singer also explained that her comments come as a result of her own insecurities and is asking people to be “understanding” as she figures out “this new life I’m living.”

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me,” she declared. “I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like.”

Britney also says that she struggles “with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks … I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me.”