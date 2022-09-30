Christina Aguilera talks about her ‘chaotic’ childhood & making music to help others

Christina Aguilera was this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Hope award, which was handed out to her at the 2022 Billboard Latin Awards. She took the opportunity to get personal and share why she makes the music she makes.

©GettyImages



Aguilera at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Aguilera took the stage in a black leather like outfit, with her hair braided behind her back and gave an emotional speech on her personal experience and her pride of being featured in a show that spotlights Latin talent. “You guys are the best. Thank you so much for being a part of this record, a part of my family,” she said. “So nice to be part of a room that knows how to actually say my name correctly and beautifully.”

Aguilera then share some of the details of her music and childhood, which she described as “chaotic.” “I wanted my songs to have a genuine purpose and meaning,” she said. “Having grown up in an environment that was chaotic, I realized that sharing my story was vital in connecting with others who may struggle to have a voice themselves. From there, I discovered that the messages, lessons and stories from my songs are one of the greatest gifts I could offer.”

Esta noche #Billboards2022 exalta la labor humanitaria de Christina Aguilera con el Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza. pic.twitter.com/U5P4vR9yP2 — Telemundo (@Telemundo) September 30, 2022

Aguilera said that writing personal and painful music was her way of expressing herself, one that reached millions of people who shared her feelings and had been through similar experiences. “It means so much to me to grow together with my fans through the years through authenticity and compassion with issues relating to equality, domestic violence, self love and much, much more.”

At the show, Aguilera performed her new song “La Reina,” from her new record, “Aguilera,” which is her first all Spanish album since the release of “Mi Reflejo,” in the year 2000.