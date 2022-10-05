Aaron Judge joins baseball’s history books after surpassing Roger Maris’ record for home runs

Aaron Judge is a baseball player on his way to becoming a sports legend. The baseball outfielder for the New York Yankees completed his 62nd home run surpassing Roger Maris’ record in an American League single season.

In the first inning, the 30-year-old athlete sent the ball into the left-field seats at the Texas Rangers‘ Globe Life Field, just at the third pitch of the night. Juge’s victory comes after tying Maris’ 61st home run.

©GettyImages



Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches the ball after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season.

The late Yankees slugger broke the home run record 61 years ago in 1961, and although it can be considered a coincidence, fanatics believe this is a great way to honor the iconic right fielder.

The magical moment was witnessed by Maris‘ son, Roger Maris Jr., who was in the stands sitting next to Judge’s mother, Patty. “It’s an incredible honor, and there’s a lot of emotions,” Judge said to the Yes Network. “It took me a little longer than I wanted to, but ... it’s something pretty special.”

©GettyImages



Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hugs his mother, Patty, after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays and tying Roger Maris AL home run record at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Did anybody catch the ball?

Yes! Cory Youmans was the fan who caught Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Although the ball might be worth up to two million dollars, he told CNN he is unsure if he’ll keep the historic souvenir, sell it or give the ball back to Judge.

“That’s a good question,” Youmans told CNN affiliate WFAA. “I haven’t thought about it.” Youmans was escorted by security after catching the ball in Arlington, Texas.

After the game, Judge confirmed he never got back the home run ball. “Not yet,” he said. “I don’t know where it’s at. We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they got every right to it.”