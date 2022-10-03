Vanessa Bryant and Candace Parker attends Bad Bunny’s concert in California

Vanessa Bryant joined thousands of fans during Bad Bunny’s concert in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant’s widow reportedly enjoyed the show from the VIP box alongside WNBA star Candace Parker. The pair were protected by a few bodyguards, as reported by TMZ.

According to the publication, Vanessa’s suite goes around $25k and includes drinks and food; however, it seems it was a gift from the Puerto Rican rapper. The businesswoman and philanthropist stayed during the entire presentation; but, she tried to avoid getting photographed or filmed.

©Vanessa Bryant



Vanessa Bryant attends Bad Bunny’s concert in California

“Thank you for gifting us your 6 Rings song and thank you for inviting us to your concert last night. We had a great time. I loved seeing my Gigi’s bracelet on your wrist during your concert! It brought a smile to all of our faces. Gracias Benito! 💜💛#MAMBACITA #MAMBAFOREVER,” she wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa’s outing comes months after winning her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant plans to donate her part to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, that offers sports education to underserved and aspiring athletes.

After an 11-day trial, in which Vanessa detailed the moment she learned first responders took graphic images of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant’s remains and shared them with unauthorized people for entertainment purposes and not as part of the accident’s investigations, a Los Angeles federal jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $16 million to Bryant and $15 million to Chris Chester, who lost his wife, Sarah Chester and their 13-year-old daughter Payton Chester.