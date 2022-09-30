Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Will Smith, and more

It’s Friday! From an epic night at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, to the news that Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloé Kardashian, it’s been a busy week. To help you get the weekend started we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shares how she moved in Chile.
@camilacabello
this is how we do it out here in chile!!!!!! 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
2. Paris Hilton
Vanessa Hudgens helps Paris Hilton stay cool during a DJ set.
@parishilton A true friend not only hypes up your DJ set at the @Versace afterparty - but also holds your personal fan machine for you so you can sliv with the crowd😹 Thank you @VanessaHudgens for being a real one 💖💖💖 #ThatsHot#Sliving#Versace♬ Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
3. Doja Cat
Doja Cat makes dinner and a show.
@dojacat
shit was squirtin vicious♬ original sound - Doja Cat
4. Dj Khaled
Dj Khaled shows off his dance moves.
5. Madonna
Madonna shares what it’s like dating men.
@madonna
What it’s like dating men………… 😂😂😂😂♬ original sound - M.M.
6. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani reunites with Blake Shelton.
@gwenstefani back with @blakeshelton on #TheVoice tonight 🥰 gx #TeamGwen♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan
7. Will Smith
Will Smith is a genie in a bottle.
@willsmith I’m a genie in a bottle baby #Ecuador♬ sonido original - pepito_nb
8. Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart’s chow chow steals the show.
@marthastewart My chow chow had a little too much fun on set #dogsoftiktok#chowchow#set#tvshow#sound#pets♬ original sound - Martha Stewart
9. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off her black heart.
@kyliejenner
schiaparelli in paris 🤍♬ PURE/HONEY - Beyoncé
10. Shaquille O’Neal
Shaq tries to sing.
@shaq
You make me a believer.♬ original sound - ShaqDieselONeal