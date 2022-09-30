Martha Stewart
TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Will Smith, and more

Happy Friday!

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday! From an epic night at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, to the news that Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloé Kardashian, it’s been a busy week. To help you get the weekend started we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares how she moved in Chile.

@camilacabello

this is how we do it out here in chile!!!!!! 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱

♬ original sound - Camila Cabello


2. Paris Hilton

Vanessa Hudgens helps Paris Hilton stay cool during a DJ set.

@parishilton A true friend not only hypes up your DJ set at the @Versace afterparty - but also holds your personal fan machine for you so you can sliv with the crowd😹 Thank you @VanessaHudgens for being a real one 💖💖💖 #ThatsHot#Sliving#Versace♬ Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

3. Doja Cat

Doja Cat makes dinner and a show.

@dojacat

shit was squirtin vicious

♬ original sound - Doja Cat

4. Dj Khaled

Dj Khaled shows off his dance moves.


5. Madonna

Madonna shares what it’s like dating men.

@madonna

What it’s like dating men………… 😂😂😂😂

♬ original sound - M.M.
6. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani reunites with Blake Shelton.

@gwenstefani back with @blakeshelton on #TheVoice tonight 🥰 gx #TeamGwen♬ I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

7. Will Smith

Will Smith is a genie in a bottle.


8. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart’s chow chow steals the show.


9. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shows off her black heart.

@kyliejenner

schiaparelli in paris 🤍

♬ PURE/HONEY - Beyoncé

10. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq tries to sing.



