New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Bomba Estéreo, Jessie Reyez, Ozuna, Becky G, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a round up of some of the biggest releases in music from a variety of genres. Get your playlist ready and listen to new music from a variety of genres.
1. Bomba Estéreo & Manu Chao - Me Duele
Grammy nominated Colombian band Bomba Estéreo collaborates with Barcelona-based Manu Chao for their new single “Me Duele.” The release comes off the heels of Bomba Estereo and Bad Bunny’s #1 song of the summer “Ojitos Lindos.”
2. BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’
BLACKPINK just released their long-awaited second full-length album BORN PINK ahead of their world tour. The music video for their single “Shut Down” gined 43 million view in less than 14 hours.
3. Becky G, Daviles de Novelda - Amantes
Global superstar Becky G dropped her single “Amantes” with Dáviles De Novelda. The song fuses Dáviles De Novelda’s flamenco and rap sounds with the rhythms of bachata.
4. Ozuna - La Copa
Ozuna releases “La Cope” with a fun music video that is all about getting buzzed. The energetic and fun song is the perfect song to listen to before going out.
5. Cyn Santana- “Pégame”
Cyn Santana releases her unapologetic single “Pégame.” With a female point of view “Pégame” is all about embracing sexuality. The tropical infused reggateon hit was produced by JKEY, who has worked with Jay Z, Beyonce, and Jennifer Lopez, and more.
6. daniel sabater, Marco Mares - de qué sirve?
Daniel Sabater and Marco Mares release the melancholic smoothe pop song, “de qué sirve?” The song will have you ready to vibe.
7. Jessie Reyez - “MOOD”
Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and singer-songwriter, Jessie Reyez is back with her second studio album YESSIE. “Mood” is a must listen to with a spin on Los Diablitos classic song, “Los Caminos de la Vida.”
8. Omar Apollo- Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)
Mexican American singer Omar Apollo had a big week, performing on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert, and the release of his new song, “Evergreen.”
9. Wizkid - “Bad To Me”
Wizkid releases “Bad To Me,” his first solo single of 2022. The Nigerian artist slowed down his usual tempo for the groovy song.
10. paopao, Mora- algo así (remix)
paopao, and multi-platinum international artist, Mora release the “algo así remix.” This song comes on the heels of paopao’s first solo EP, “diamonds and thorns.”