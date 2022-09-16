New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Bomba Estéreo, Jessie Reyez, Ozuna, Becky G, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a round up of some of the biggest releases in music from a variety of genres. Get your playlist ready and listen to new music from a variety of genres.

1. Bomba Estéreo & Manu Chao - Me Duele

Grammy nominated Colombian band Bomba Estéreo collaborates with Barcelona-based Manu Chao for their new single “Me Duele.” The release comes off the heels of Bomba Estereo and Bad Bunny’s #1 song of the summer “Ojitos Lindos.”

2. BLACKPINK - ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK just released their long-awaited second full-length album BORN PINK ahead of their world tour. The music video for their single “Shut Down” gined 43 million view in less than 14 hours.

3. Becky G, Daviles de Novelda - Amantes

Global superstar Becky G dropped her single “Amantes” with Dáviles De Novelda. The song fuses Dáviles De Novelda’s flamenco and rap sounds with the rhythms of bachata.

4. Ozuna - La Copa

Ozuna releases “La Cope” with a fun music video that is all about getting buzzed. The energetic and fun song is the perfect song to listen to before going out.