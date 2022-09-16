Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and more

The weekend is here! From all the news about Queen Elizabeth II, to the start of Hispanic Heritage month, its been a busy week. Relax and get ready to be amused with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner casually lactates through her shirt.

2. Lizzo

Lizzo celebrates her Emmy win.

3. Madonna

Madonna and Tokischa tease their new song “Hung Up on Tokischa”

4. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is taken aback by black out curtains.