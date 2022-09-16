Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and more

The weekend is here! From all the news about Queen Elizabeth II, to the start of Hispanic Heritage month, its been a busy week. Relax and get ready to be amused with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner casually lactates through her shirt.
@kyliejenner Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can’t wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
2. Lizzo
Lizzo celebrates her Emmy win.
@lizzo
Say hello to my lil friend 😏♬ The Sign - Lizzo
3. Madonna
Madonna and Tokischa tease their new song “Hung Up on Tokischa”
@madonna Hung Up on #Tokischa♬ original sound - madonna
4. Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X is taken aback by black out curtains.
@lilnasx
ive never seen curtians work like this in my 52 years of living♬ original sound - lil nas x
5. Lele Pons
Lele Pons introduces her bridesmaids.
@lelepons MIS DAMAS DE HONOR❤️ My Bridemaids : @hannahstocking @anitta @parishilton @isabelagrutman @kimberly.loaiza @nicolegarcia @Isadoraaa :)) ♬ Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
6. Cardi B
Cardi B shares her thoughts on each astrological sign.
@iamcardib
Men and their horoscope signs….Comment if you agree..If you don’t agree us cause you GUILTY♬ original sound - Cardi B
7. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba realizes she looks like Jim Carrey in The Mask.
@jessicaalba don’t get me wrong - the fit was a #lewk! but once I thought of Jim Carrey in #TheMask♬ son original - FanatiCinemaSeries
8. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland tries the She Hulk filter and surprises fans with her singing voice.
@sarahhyland Whelp. You asked for it! #shehulk#fyp#foryou#foryourpage#singing#wicked#theatrekid♬ original sound - Sarah Hyland
9. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga finds someone bad.
10. Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton invites Gwen Stefani to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.
@gwenstefani
thx for having me, nashville:) what an honor to play the grand ole opry!!♬ Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Blake Shelton