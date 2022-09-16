TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and more

Happy Friday!

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The weekend is here! From all the news about Queen Elizabeth II, to the start of Hispanic Heritage month, its been a busy week. Relax and get ready to be amused with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner casually lactates through her shirt.

@kyliejenner Kylie in the Kar !!!! this red is wayyyy too bomb. can’t wait for it to launch tomorrow 9am pst @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

2. Lizzo

Lizzo celebrates her Emmy win.

@lizzo

Say hello to my lil friend 😏

♬ The Sign - Lizzo

3. Madonna

Madonna and Tokischa tease their new song “Hung Up on Tokischa”


4. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is taken aback by black out curtains.

@lilnasx

ive never seen curtians work like this in my 52 years of living

♬ original sound - lil nas x

5. Lele Pons

Lele Pons introduces her bridesmaids.

@lelepons MIS DAMAS DE HONOR❤️ My Bridemaids : @hannahstocking @anitta @parishilton @isabelagrutman @kimberly.loaiza @nicolegarcia @Isadoraaa :)) ♬ Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
6. Cardi B

Cardi B shares her thoughts on each astrological sign.

@iamcardib

Men and their horoscope signs….Comment if you agree..If you don’t agree us cause you GUILTY

♬ original sound - Cardi B

7. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba realizes she looks like Jim Carrey in The Mask.

@jessicaalba don’t get me wrong - the fit was a #lewk! but once I thought of Jim Carrey in #TheMask♬ son original - FanatiCinemaSeries

8. Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland tries the She Hulk filter and surprises fans with her singing voice.


9. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga finds someone bad.


10. Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton invites Gwen Stefani to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry.

@gwenstefani

thx for having me, nashville:) what an honor to play the grand ole opry!!

♬ Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Blake Shelton


