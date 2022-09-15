Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Backstreet Boys are helping dogs in Nashville get adopted! On Monday, the Nashville Humane Association shared photos of every member from the famous band- Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough, holding beautiful shepherd mix puppies! Check out the photos below and read more about the collaboration.
