These adorable dogs turned heads walking the runway at the Canine Couture show during NYFW

Our furry friends are bringing their best looks for the latest edition of Anthony Rubio’s Canine Couture show at New York Fashion Week!

Showcasing bright vibrant colors and fun designs, the adorable dogs walked the runway and posed in lounge wear, streetwear and formal wear, featuring 20 creations for humans and 20 of Canine Couture designs.

©Hideki Aono/ Manonce





The sustainable garments were created with recycled materials, repurposing and transforming them into a stunning collection called ‘Everyday People...and Their Pets.’

The Puerto Rican designer was inspired in everyday life and says he wants to celebrate human connections with their pets, including designs for the owners as well as for their beloved pups, taking into full consideration comfort and safety above all.

“These garments represent how much our pets brighten our days even at the worst of times,” Rubio stated, explaining that the dogs “which are mostly adopted from shelters and rescues are models and not accessories,” and include pets from clients and social media influencers.

The show also highlights the importance of adopting pets instead of shopping, while celebrating our pets in a fun and fashionable way, with proceeds from the sales of the canine couture going to various rescue organizations.