Ismael Cruz Córdova says his celebrity crush is Oprah Winfrey

Ismael Cruz Córdova has revealed who his celebrity crush is! The Rings of Power star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, where he shared his experience at the Emmys, coming close to who he deemed his “celebrity crush.”

Kimmel asked the Puerto Rican-born actor if he was able to meet Oprah Winfrey. “I actually did not. I mean I could feel her presence, I think everybody did,” he said. “When she came in it was just like a wave. And her mask was kind of awkwardly huge, and kind of covered half of her face,” he said with a giggle.

“But we all knew it was her. I was telling my friend, ‘I was getting coy, I was getting nervous,’ like ‘I think I just realized that my celebrity crush is Oprah.’” You can even see how happy Córdova was while she was on stage.

The proud Black Latino said he stood up, “and blushed.” “Well- I don’t blush,” he quipped but, “I stood up, and I was like feeling gitty and excited.” It was at that moment when Córdova realized, “I’m here.”