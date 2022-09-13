Biggest winners at the Emmys: Including Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus

‘The White Lotus’ proved to be one of the most fan-favorite HBO series, after dominating the 2022 Emmy Awards, taking home five of the awards, including Outstanding Limited Series or Movie.

Loading the player...

Creator of the show, Mike White, received two of the awards, including Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie, while the cast was honored with Supporting Actress/Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, won by Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

Another big winner of the night was ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession,’ each show winning three awards. ‘Succession’ received the award for Outstanding Drama Series, and Matthew Macfadyen won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the same show.

Writer Jesse Armstrong was also a winner, taking home Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for his the episode ‘All The Bells Say.’

‘Ted Lasso’ received the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Brett Goldstein won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Netflix’s most popular show ‘Squid Game’ did not disappoint, winning two awards; Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang Dong-hyuk for the episode ‘Red Light, Green Light.’

The show had comedic moments; however, Dreamgirls actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the flashes after winning best supporting comedy actress for “Abbott Elementary.”

Here is the full list of winners!