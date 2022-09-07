Meet paopao: The Latina rising star poised to become the next big thing in Latin music

Paola Nicole Marrero Rodríguez, known professionally as paopao, is a Puerto Rican Latin GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter leaving her mark on the music scene with her Reggaetón and Alternative Pop tracks.

The rising star rose to prominence after signing her first record and publishing deal under RichMusic, in 2021. The same year she released her debut single, “pal sex,” and months later, her second single, “ascensor” featuring Omar Courtz, generated praise from renowned artists Sech and Dalex, among others.

Poised to become the next big thing in Latin music, paopao dropped “tenemos que hablar” featuring iZaak, in 2022 and continued garnering more attention after releasing the all-female EP “hembrismo” featuring La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, Cami Da Baby, and Villano Antillano.

The up-and-coming Latina artist is breaking the mold and leading a new women empowerment movement through her music; therefore, Budweiser included her as one of the seven females and eight Latin artists included in an NFT collection.

“It’s a completely new world. We haven’t even scratched the surface when it comes to what NFTs could mean for the music industry and our fans. Having just started my career, to be selected by Budweiser for this collection, and for them to enable me to drop my very first NFT, is an incredible honor and opportunity,” she said at the time.