Meet paopao: The Latina rising star poised to become the next big thing in Latin music

Paola Nicole Marrero Rodríguez, known professionally as paopao, is a Puerto Rican Latin GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter leaving her mark on the music scene with her Reggaetón and Alternative Pop tracks.
The rising star rose to prominence after signing her first record and publishing deal under RichMusic, in 2021. The same year she released her debut single, “pal sex,” and months later, her second single, “ascensor” featuring Omar Courtz, generated praise from renowned artists Sech and Dalex, among others.
Poised to become the next big thing in Latin music, paopao dropped “tenemos que hablar” featuring iZaak, in 2022 and continued garnering more attention after releasing the all-female EP “hembrismo” featuring La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, Cami Da Baby, and Villano Antillano.
The up-and-coming Latina artist is breaking the mold and leading a new women empowerment movement through her music; therefore, Budweiser included her as one of the seven females and eight Latin artists included in an NFT collection.
“It’s a completely new world. We haven’t even scratched the surface when it comes to what NFTs could mean for the music industry and our fans. Having just started my career, to be selected by Budweiser for this collection, and for them to enable me to drop my very first NFT, is an incredible honor and opportunity,” she said at the time.
paopao’s innovative music, style, and social media presence also caught the attention of one the most streamed artist in the world, Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper took to social media to share an Instagram story spotlighting paopao’s song, “algo así,” from her new solo EP “diamantes y espinas.”
In the summer, she became RichMusic’s first female artist, securing a nomination for Univision’s Premios Juventud. Nominated in the category “Girl Power” (The best collaboration between two or more female artists), this is another excellent win for paopao. “roce” is the second single off their collaborative EP, “hembrismo,” which was released in March to coincide with Women’s History Month.
“I am beyond honored for this nomination. It feels amazing for it to be recognized in such a big way. Working on ‘hembrismo,’ I knew this project was special. Villano Antillano, La Gabi, ARIA VEGA, and Cami Da Baby are powerhouses. Together, we made something special for us and women across the world,” paopao said at the time. “I have a personal mission to prove that women can offer plenty to the urban scene. I am grateful to everyone who supported ‘hembrismo’ and got behind our efforts to show the power of women coming together.”
Undoubtedly paopao is a rising force, and we can’t wait to see and hear more about her upcoming projects.