Madonna and Rocco Ritchie’s Italian birthday celebration was still going strong over the weekend! The family was photographed enjoying a yacht ride in Taormina, Sicily, on Sunday, August 21st, with a group of friends, and it looked like they were having a blast.

Rocco turned 22 on August 11th, and Madonna turned 64 on August 16th. Last week the singer shared a rare photos with all 6 of her kids, Lourdes Leon, 25, Rocco, Mercy James, 16, David Banda, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle, 16, and it seems like an epic and very special birthday trip. Check out the photosf from the yacht below:

