The Spanish royals looked like any other family on holiday during an outing on Wednesday. King Felipe, who recently traveled to Bogotá, Colombia for the inauguration of Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego on Sunday, stepped out in Palma de Mallorca with his wife Queen Letizia and their teenage daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. The King, Queen and Spanish Princesses were spotted chatting and laughing as they walked through the city center on Aug. 10. The family is no doubt enjoying quality time together before Leonor, 16, returns to the UK for school.

