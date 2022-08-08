Queen Letizia shares sweet moment with mother-in-law Queen Sofia

Queen Letizia enjoyed a night out in Palma on Sunday with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, as well as mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. The Spanish royals dined at the Beatnik Palma for dinner and visited the Paseo de Sagrera market.

Queen Letizia and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia walked arm in arm during the outing

Letizia was seen sharing a sweet moment with her 83-year-old mother-in-law during the summer outing. King Felipe’s wife and mother were photographed walking with their arms linked. Sofia and Letizia, both dressed in colorful prints, smiled as they strolled arm in arm.

The 49-year-old Queen stepped out wearing a pink and white mini shirt dress from Zara paired with matching pink wedges. The Queen’s teenage daughters also wore designs from Zara for their girls’ night. Princess Leonor, 16, opted for a blue printed shirt dress, while Sofia, 15, wore a cut-out dress.

The Spanish Princesses and their mother stepped out wearing Zara dresses on Aug. 7

Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia were also out together on Friday. The four royals were joined by King Felipe and Sofia’s sister Princess Irene of Greece at the Ola del Mar restaurant in Palma de Mallorca.

Last Thursday, Letizia and Felipe hosted a reception at Marivent Palace for the authorities of the Balearic Islands and representatives of Balearic society. Queen Sofia was also in attendance. El Pais previously reported that Letizia arrived in Mallorca on July 31 with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, to start their summer vacation.

The King and Queen’s eldest daughter began her studies at UWC Atlantic College in Wales last year. According to the school’s calendar, second year students arrive back on Aug. 26.