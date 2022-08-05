Queen Letizia bares her shoulders in summer maxi dress

Queen Letizia of Spain showed off her shoulders in a vibrant summer dress on Thursday. The royal and her husband King Felipe hosted a reception at Marivent Palace for the authorities of the Balearic Islands and representatives of Balearic society.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia wore a Charo Ruiz Ibiza dress on Aug. 4

Letizia wore a Charo Ruiz Ibiza design—the “Aryana Long Dress”—for the occasion. The terracota barbary print maxi dress features a shirred bodice, sweetheart neckline and long skirt.

The stylish royal, who turns 50 on Sept. 15, completed her summer look with orange wedges, Isabel Guarch earrings and her hair styled up. The King and Queen were joined by Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, at the reception in Palma on Aug. 4.

©Getty Images



Queen Sofia attended the reception with her son and daughter-in-law

According to El Pais, Letizia arrived in Mallorca on Sunday with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, to start their summer vacation. That evening, the mom of two stunned in an & Other Stories slip dress at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest.

Two days before her trip to Mallorca, the Queen reportedly attended Harry Styles’ concert in Madrid with her teenage daughters. Semana reported that they went to the Grammy winner’s dressing room prior to the show to greet Harry. The royals were reportedly in a VIP area and danced during the concert.