Adele talks about engagement rumors and having more kids

Adele is happier than ever. The singer was featured on the cover of Elle magazine, where she discussed a variety of topics, including her relationship with her boyfriend Rich Paul and the possibility of getting married and expanding her family.

When asked about her plans to get married, Adele said that while she wanted to do that in the future, there were no plans to get married just yet. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said of Rich Paul in the interview. “I’m not married,” she said. “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

On the possibility of growing her family, Adele says that that’s something that she wants in the future. “I definitely want more kids,” she said. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.” Still, Adele is busy with her Vegas residency right now, making that her priority despite the long winding road its taken her to get there. “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---ing nail it,” she said.

Adele and Rich Paul started dating in 2021, after being friends for years. Rumors of their engagement sparked after the two moved in together and Adele was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger. “I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said of the ring.