Sad news came Monday as it was announced that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73. Her husband John Easterling, said she died peacefully in the morning at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” read the Facebook post.

The singer and talented actress will always be remembered for her role as Sandy in “Grease.” The movie brought joy to millions of homes since its release in 1978. Her costar John Travolta, who played Danny in the iconic film, reacted to the news on social media with a heartfelt message to his costar.