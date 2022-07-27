HOLA! Archives: How Princess Diana got her flawless look

Next month, it will be 23 years since the death of Princess Diana and until today, she remains one of the most recognizable beauty icons icons of the 20th century.

Today, we looked back in our HOLA! Archives and remember when the high-profile, London-based make-up artist Mary Greenwell first met the young royal, she was making the classic beauty mistake of using blue eyeliner, she told Stylist magazine.

“Blue eyes should never wear blue pencil or shadow” the make-up artist explained to the fresh-faced newlywed. “From that moment on, she was open-minded about trying new looks and colors.

She had a long history working with the “People’s Princess” as Diana was known since her 1991 photo shoot for Vogue UK (which was shot by famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier).

“She was just coming into her own when we first met and had just married Prince Charles,” Mary told Stylist magazine. “Her marriage seemed solid and she was just the most divine, sweet, kind lady,” she continued. “It was a huge privileged to work with our then future queen.”

One of Mary’s first pieces of beauty wisdom for the young royal was to cease applying blue eyeliner. “Diana was always very open and willing with her style. I think as soon as we worked together she realized the power of hair and make-up, and that is something that should never be underestimated. By anyone.”