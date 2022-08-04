The ‘painful’ method Kim Kardashian uses to keep her stomach tight

From vampire facials to botox, Kim Kardashian is always looking for ways to physically better herself. And although she denies any invasive plastic surgery like a nose job or butt implants, other procedures like painful lasers are among her favorites.

The 41-year-old The Kardashians star recently took to social media to share a snap of her red stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment. According to Kim, she tried the Morpheus8 laser.

“This is a game changer!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I did morpheous [SIC] laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami’s spa @gpsaesthetics.” Although she said it is her “fave laser,” she also admitted, “it’s painful lol but worth it!”

According to GPS Aesthetics, the Morpheus8 is “a micro-needling treatment that creates tiny punctures in the upper layers of the skin. As the needles repeatedly penetrate the skin, they deliver pulses of radiofrequency energy into the deeper layers of skin, creating a thermal response.

The combination of the micro-injuries and heat generated by the radiofrequency energy kickstarts your body’s natural healing process. Your skin amps the production of collagen and elastin, the building blocks of firm, supple skin. The combination of micro-needling and radiofrequency produces a mild fat reduction in the treated area.”

Although Kim said the procedure is “painful,” the website assures the “incredible improvements are achieved with minimal discomfort” because the “team use numbing cream to make treatment very tolerable, and the needles are sharp and fine, so they do not cause excessive trauma to the skin.”