Khloé Kardashian has had a summer full of bikinis, sun, and tropical beaches. The mom, who has fans wondering if she and Tristan Thompson’s second child has been born via surrogate, shared another bikini picture Tuesday in her Good American swim line. The 38-year-old is seemingly in the best shape of her life and has been showing off her toned physique all summer. Check out the new photo below and the other bikini pictures she has shared for summertime.
