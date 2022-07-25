Michelle Pfeiffer shows her appreciation for Britney Spears and reveals she is a big fan

Michelle Pfeiffer is sharing her love and admiration for Britney Spears, after the singer praised her for her iconic performance in the 1992 film Catwoman, stating that while the actress probably didn’t know who she was, she wanted to highlight her talent and respect.

“Of course,Michelle Pfeiffer whom I’ve never met is the character,” she said about her portrayal of the DC character. “I don’t think anyone can come even close to that scene alone!” Britney wrote on Instagram, posting a scene of the movie.

“I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it’s kind of insane!!! Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way.”

Fans of the singer immediately wrote in the comment section that Michelle probably knew who she was, as she is indisputably the princess of pop. And it seems they were totally right, as the actress herself wrote a sweet message for Britney.

“Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment,” Michelle stated, adding that she is “a huge fan” of her music and career in the entertainment industry.

Britney recently took a moment to highlight her friendship with Selena Gomez, writing a special message for her on Instagram and showing how grateful she was after Selena attended her wedding to Sam Asghari.