Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to the city of love to continue celebrating their matrimony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris, France! The newlyweds traveled to the city of love days after tying the knot in Las Vegas. As reported by People, diners at Le Matignon Restaurant witnessed how the couple arrived for a romantic dinner on Thursday night.

Ben and JLo landed at Le Bourget airport in a private plane to continue celebrating their love and union. “They just showed up,” one eyewitness tells the publication. “He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat.”

The Afflecks, who are planning a big celebration of their marriage with friends and family in Georgia, tied the knot most romantically and unexpectedly—taking place at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend, following more than 18 years since calling off their first engagement.

One of the employees at the chapel, Kenosha Portis, revealed that she was thrilled to witness their special day. “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close, and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in,” she admitted to Good Morning America.

Although they are super happy, not everyone in their family seems to be one hundred percent on board with the marriage. Ben’s oldest daughter, Violet, 16, didn’t travel to Las Vegas because she greatly respects her mom, Jennifer Garner.

“Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” an insider told Page Six. According to the publication, the actor informed his ex-wife about the ceremony at the last minute. “Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest,” the person said. “It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment.”