Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’

It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and are planning to have an even bigger party celebration in Georgia, all media attention is focused on Jennifer and Ben. Even during a recent episode of The View, where co-host Sunny Hostin revealed that Guadalupe considers the actor Jennifer’s true love.

“I was not surprised because Ben is her true love so I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love,” the TV host said. “I’ve spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love.”

She continued, “I know that this gonna last forever and they’re gonna live happily ever after, and that’s why she took his last name and she loves him. And that is it. This is it for her. She should have married him the first time.”

The new couple are going strong with their love, with Jennifer even taking Affleck’s surname after their ceremony, signing her newsletter as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” after almost 20 years of calling off their first engagement and going separate paths.