Ciara recruits Vanessa Bryant, J Balvin, Kim Kardashian, and more to lip-synch her new song ‘Jump’

Ciara is making everyone jump with her new tune. The singer and dancer recruited a group of celebrity friends to participate in a video for her latest single, “Jump.” In a video montage posted on social media, fans can enjoy A-listers such as Natalia and Vanessa Bryant, J Balvin, Kim Kardashian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, La La Anthony, and Latto testing their lip-sync skills.

Fans praised the fun video and how supportive everyone was of the new jam. “I love the support it’s amazing,” a person said.

Ciara’s video comes after supporting the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women’s Show in Italy. The singer’s family alongside other celebs, wore opulent gowns for the event held outside the historic Piazza Duomo in front of the Syracuse Cathedral.

During the event, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana celebrated ten years of their made-to-measure label Alta Moda, an exclusive branch of the luxury brand that began designing for 100 clients in 2012 and now has a list of 750 customers worldwide that benefit from one of a kind and exquisitely tailored wearable pieces of art.

Ciara is also one of the cover stars for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. During the feature, the star got something special, from her husband, Russell Wilson.

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife,” the Denver Broncos quarterback wrote. “And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it’s something she’s always wanted.”

Wilson continued, “And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people. Not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.”