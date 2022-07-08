Ciara TikTok
TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Khloe Kardashian, Ciara, Kylie Jenner, and more

Let’s get the weekend started

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday! It’s been an exciting week on the internet, especially on TikTok. With celebrities like Noah Schnapp leaking DM’s from Doja Cat, there’s always something juicy happening on the app. While Schnapp deleted his video, we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.



1. Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster proves she can walk better than most of us in heels. In 4 hours the video had 9.6 million views with 2.2 million likes.

@kyliejenner

happy friday 👩‍👧

♬ Walk - Saucy Santana

2. Ciara

Ciara promotes her new song with this impressive video, how many outfits can you count?


@ciara

JUMP with me! Video out Now!! #JUMP

♬ JUMP - Ciara

3. Anitta

Anitta does a tongue dance with her boo Murda Beatz.



4. Lizzo

Lizzo communicates with one of her plants.


@lizzo

I was bffs with a willow tree when i was 7

♬ original sound - lizzo -

5. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton frolics with her pets in Malibu.


@parishilton

Hi! I'm Dory 🐠 #Sliving in Malibu with my @Hilton Pets 🌈🧚🏻‍♀️🐶🐩🐕 #ThatsHot ☀️

♬ Hi I'm Dory! - strawbwearyzvsp

6. Madonna

Madonna nails the Cumbia Buena trend.



7. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her bestie Hannah Stocking try whatever this trend is.


@lelepons

@hannahstocking had to try this trend 🇬🇷❤️

♬ original sound - prettygirlslovetoro

8. Serena Williams

Serena Williams shows off her dancing skills and proves just like Shakira, that her hips don’t lie.

@serena

just S, S’ing around… drop your favorite #emoji ⬇️

♬ BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

9. Khloe Kardashian

Koko Kardashian reveals who her crush is.



10. Snoop Dogg

Snoop shares behind the scene footage with Khabane Lame, the most followed person on TikTok.


@snoopdogg

Behind Tha scenes. With my nefew @Khabane lame . What you think went down?? 🤣👍🏿✅

♬ Drop It Like It's Hot - Snoop Dogg

