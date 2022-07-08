Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Khloe Kardashian, Ciara, Kylie Jenner, and more

It’s Friday! It’s been an exciting week on the internet, especially on TikTok. With celebrities like Noah Schnapp leaking DM’s from Doja Cat, there’s always something juicy happening on the app. While Schnapp deleted his video, we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Stormi Webster proves she can walk better than most of us in heels. In 4 hours the video had 9.6 million views with 2.2 million likes.
@kyliejenner
happy friday 👩👧♬ Walk - Saucy Santana
2. Ciara
Ciara promotes her new song with this impressive video, how many outfits can you count?
@ciara
JUMP with me! Video out Now!! #JUMP♬ JUMP - Ciara
3. Anitta
Anitta does a tongue dance with her boo Murda Beatz.
@anitta
Yep @murdabeatz is addicting and I can prove♬ NO MÁS (feat. Quavo, J. Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell) - Murda Beatz
4. Lizzo
Lizzo communicates with one of her plants.
@lizzo
I was bffs with a willow tree when i was 7♬ original sound - lizzo -
5. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton frolics with her pets in Malibu.
@parishilton
Hi! I'm Dory 🐠 #Sliving in Malibu with my @Hilton Pets 🌈🧚🏻♀️🐶🐩🐕 #ThatsHot ☀️♬ Hi I'm Dory! - strawbwearyzvsp
Pet of the week: Meet Franchesca, the world’s fluffiest bunny
Kylie Jenner shows off her sandwich-making skills
TINI, Becky G & Anitta brillan con ‘La Loto’, Pitbull vuele con ‘Café con Leche y Piso 21 une fuerzas con Manuel Turizo en ‘Los Cachos’
6. Madonna
Madonna nails the Cumbia Buena trend.
7. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and her bestie Hannah Stocking try whatever this trend is.
@lelepons
@hannahstocking had to try this trend 🇬🇷❤️♬ original sound - prettygirlslovetoro
8. Serena Williams
Serena Williams shows off her dancing skills and proves just like Shakira, that her hips don’t lie.
@serena
just S, S’ing around… drop your favorite #emoji ⬇️♬ BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
9. Khloe Kardashian
Koko Kardashian reveals who her crush is.
10. Snoop Dogg
Snoop shares behind the scene footage with Khabane Lame, the most followed person on TikTok.
@snoopdogg
Behind Tha scenes. With my nefew @Khabane lame . What you think went down?? 🤣👍🏿✅♬ Drop It Like It's Hot - Snoop Dogg