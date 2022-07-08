Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Khloe Kardashian, Ciara, Kylie Jenner, and more

It’s Friday! It’s been an exciting week on the internet, especially on TikTok. With celebrities like Noah Schnapp leaking DM’s from Doja Cat, there’s always something juicy happening on the app. While Schnapp deleted his video, we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster proves she can walk better than most of us in heels. In 4 hours the video had 9.6 million views with 2.2 million likes.

2. Ciara

Ciara promotes her new song with this impressive video, how many outfits can you count?

3. Anitta

Anitta does a tongue dance with her boo Murda Beatz.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo communicates with one of her plants.