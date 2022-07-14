Doja Cat loses over 200k followers after feud with Noah Schnapp

Doja Cat’s feud with teenager Noah Schnapp has made her lose over 200k followers on Instagram. It all started last week when the Stranger Things star shared screenshots of the DM’s the singer sent him asking to tell his costar Joseph Quinn to hit her up. After the video went viral, Doja went on TikTok live to rant about the 17-year-old, comparing him to a snake and weasel. Since then, it’s been all drama for Doja, who soon after caught heat for mocking Amber Heard.



©GETTY



Schnapp, Doja, Quinn

Doja Cat, real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini has millions of followers to spare so she probably isn’t too worried about the drop. But per Yahoo! News, the social media analytics company Social Blade, noted that Doja’s Instagram suffered a drop since the drama unfolded, falling from 24.34 million to 24.14 in less than a week. The drama ended up working out in Schnapp’s favor though, as his following increased from 24.25 to 25.17 million within that same time.



Days after the drama with Schnapp Doja posted a video on TikTok mimicking Heard’s infamous “my dog stepped on a bee” quote during her testimony in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation case. “It’s honestly hella sad ‘cause, like, she’s a puppy, my dog,” she said before mimicking Heard, repeating “My dog stepped on a bee” multiple times with a wince. While many people found it funny, the singer was met with an onslaught of criticism by the actress’s fans, and she ended up deleting the clip.