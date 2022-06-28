Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jennifer Lopez took one of the children she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony to the set of Ben Affleck’s untitled Nike movie. Emme held hands with their mom while walking around. The 52-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman also showed some love for her teenage child.
JLo rocked a white pussy-bow blouse with high-waisted jeans and sunnies for the outing.
