Last week, Jennifer Lopez performed with Emme at a Gala in Los Angeles. During the Los Angeles Dance Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, Lopez introduced them with non-binary pronouns.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” said Lopez. “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”