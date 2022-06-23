Alexis Ohanian fangirls over Malala Yousafzai, believes they’ll ‘do something’ together

Alexis Ohanian is in England, supporting his wife, Serena Williams, as she takes on Eastborne Tournament. During his stay, he stumbled into Malala Yousafzai twice, which he thinks is a little bit of fate.

Ohanian wrote about the moment in his Twitter account. “Yoooooo I just bumped into Malala for the second time in a week and I am convinced we’re going to do something together,” he wrote, tagging the 776 Foundation, a program that works towards raising funds for the protection of future generations against the harms of global warming and climate change.

Yousafzai replied to his tweet, opening up the door to their future collaboration. “So nice to see you again! Meeting twice a week is definitely a sign of something special happening soon. I think I have a few ideas!” she wrote. Ohanian replied, “Absolutely the universe at work. I’m gonna send some ideas.”

Serena Williams’ performance at Eastbourne has had high expectations, following a long break from the sport. Considered her tune-up for Wimbledon, Williams was paired with Ons Jabeur and had a couple of good performances before Jabeur departed the tournament due to an injury.