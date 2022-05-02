Why Serena Williams had to hire a tennis coach for her 4-year old daughter

Serena Williams revealed during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she is excited for her 4-year-old daughter Olympia to learn how to play tennis, however she confessed that she doesn’t have “the patience to teach tennis,” so she decided to hire a tennis coach.

“I don’t really like to play with people who don’t know how to play tennis well. It drives me nuts,” the acclaimed tennis star confessed, explaining that her daughter’s ambition is “playing princess games.”

“You enrolled her in tennis classes with a coach but you did not tell the coach that you were the mother?” the TV host asked Serena, as she is known for being one of the most talented tennis players in the world.

“I don’t push her because I’m like, she’s four. She’s alright. I’ve seen four-year-olds that might take her out,” Serena shared, adding ”I was like, I can’t. I don’t have the patience for this. So I signed her up for a private teacher.“

She also explained that she “didn’t wanna tell” the private coach about who she was, as she preferred to keep her tennis background under wraps. However, the private teacher was quick to discover it was her after the athlete posted about the lessons on her Instagram account.