Pride Month is in full swing all over the world! Including big colorful celebrations in Latin America. And if one thing Brazil knows what to do is throw a big party, this time in support of the LGBTQ community during the Gay Pride Parade in São Paulo.

“After two years without in-person editions, it is an immense pleasure to return to the streets and reinforce to the public its responsibility to support representatives who are committed to a more just and egalitarian Brazil,” Organizer Claudia Garcia said about the event, as a new presidential election is coming up.

Celebrities were also spotted at the event, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Valentina, who was invited by Jean Paul Gaultier and had fun recreating the iconic ‘V-J Day Kiss in Times Square.’