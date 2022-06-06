Cardi B joins West Hollywood’s Pride Parade wearing a rainbow jumpsuit

Cardi B is showing love to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. The Dominican descent singer, actress, and businesswoman traveled to Los Angeles to meet with fans and join the celebration.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked a rainbow jumpsuit to represent the pride flag. She also had her hair dyed red, purple, and green, and completed the look with stiletto acrylics and gold hoop earrings.

The proud ally made a surprise appearance with Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream she launched with Starco Brands. Cardi was joined by 12 drag queens who wore their best Cardi B-inspired looks.

Cardi led the procession down Santa Monica Boulevard, spraying her boozy whipped cream into the mouths of fans and PRIDE-goers along the way.

She descended from her throne at HEART, leading the crowd in several rounds of the “WHIP IT GOOD” Whipster Wheel. Partiers had the opportunity to donate a minimum of $5 to the Transgender Law Center for a chance to spin the Whipster Wheel and have Cardi spray Whipshots on the corresponding body part.

Following the party, Cardi made her way to BevMo West Hollywood to sign a can of Whipshots for one lucky consumer.