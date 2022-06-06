Cardi B joins West Hollywood’s Pride Parade wearing a rainbow jumpsuit

Cardi B is showing love to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. The Dominican descent singer, actress, and businesswoman traveled to Los Angeles to meet with fans and join the celebration.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocked a rainbow jumpsuit to represent the pride flag. She also had her hair dyed red, purple, and green, and completed the look with stiletto acrylics and gold hoop earrings.
The proud ally made a surprise appearance with Whipshots, the vodka-infused whipped cream she launched with Starco Brands. Cardi was joined by 12 drag queens who wore their best Cardi B-inspired looks.
Cardi led the procession down Santa Monica Boulevard, spraying her boozy whipped cream into the mouths of fans and PRIDE-goers along the way.
She descended from her throne at HEART, leading the crowd in several rounds of the “WHIP IT GOOD” Whipster Wheel. Partiers had the opportunity to donate a minimum of $5 to the Transgender Law Center for a chance to spin the Whipster Wheel and have Cardi spray Whipshots on the corresponding body part.
Following the party, Cardi made her way to BevMo West Hollywood to sign a can of Whipshots for one lucky consumer.
The star has been publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community for a while. “Every bad b**** have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin ……If you homophobic, you just ugly,” she tweeted after officiating Raven-Symoné’s wedding to wife Miranda Maday.
“You’re probably wondering why I’m here,” she said during the episode. “I’m going to get these two beautiful ladies married. It’s not only a special day for you guys, but it’s a special day for me, and I want to thank you for making me a part of your beautiful journey,” she added.