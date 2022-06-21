Harry Styles helps a fan ‘come out’ during one of his concerts

Harry Styles is a proud LGBTQ+ ally! The British singer once again shared the stage with one of his fans so he could come out to his family and friends in the most epic way. The 28-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer spotted the person standing in the audience holding a sign.

“From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out,” the poster read. Styles brought it on stage and shared the message with the audience. “So, you would like the people of Wembley to bring you out,” Styles asked.

“You’re a free man” 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Harry Styles helps an Italian fan come out at his London show 🥹



Congratulations, Mattia 💖 #LoveOnTour#LoveOnTourLondon#HarryStylespic.twitter.com/XVSJOicUSg — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 19, 2022

The former One Direction singer later grabbed a Pride flag. “When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out, okay?” Styles said, joking. “I think that’s how it works.”

“When this [flag] goes over my head, you’re officially gay, my boy,” he continued, while the crowd cheered.

After running back and forth across the stage waving the rainbow flag, the singer dramatically lifted the flag and said, “Congratulations… you are a free man,” while the crowd went crazy.

Harry Styles will continue his “Love On Tour” through March of 2023. He will perform 15 nights in New York City and Los Angeles, and five nights per city in Chicago and Austin.