Who is Sofia Richie’s fiance Elliot Grainge? Get to know the millionaire

Sofia Richie will one day walk down the aisle with her millionaire boo Elliot Grainge. The daughter of Lionel Richie searched for love with celebs like Justin Bieber and Scott Disick before finding the right person. They were first spotted in January 2021, went official in April, and after a year, they confirmed their engagement on April 20, 2022. So who is Grainge? Get to know the lucky man that gets to say, “I do” to Sofia below.
His background
Grainge is a relatively private person and doesn’t post often on his social media accounts. He was born on November 6, 1993, in the U.K, and he moved to the United States in 2009. The motivated businessman has a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Northeastern University.
His Career
The 28-year-old owns the independent record label, 10K Projects which was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles. Per the 10K Projects website, their purpose “is to recognize and champion the unique visions of the storytellers and creatives of tomorrow - as they see it, without compromise or regard for convention.” The label has amassed 18 gold and 8 platinum/multi-platinum singles, per PEOPLE.
In 2021, he was included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List and according to Exact Net Worth, Grainge is reportedly worth around $10million.
His family
Grainge comes from a successful family and is the son of Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. He told Variety in 2019 he learned a lot from watching his dad. “What I noticed about my father’s negotiating style was how transparent, honest and sensible he was. When you put your cards on the table like that, negotiating is less competitive and more about teamwork,” he said.
Their relationship
When it comes to their relationship, they started out as friends and fell in love quickly. “They started out as friends before they became a couple and are now getting serious,” an insider told Us Weekly.
Grainge is also close to Sofia’s brother, Miles. “It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
Unlike some of Richie’s exes, Elliot enjoys being more of “a private person.” “She loves that he’s low-key and isn’t someone who craves the spotlight. They like to be homebodies but, also enjoy going out together,” Us Weekly’s source added.