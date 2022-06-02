Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams prepare for 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards hosting duties

Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams are serving as co-hosts for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hudgens will host the ceremony, also known as the scripted part of the show, while the unscripted portion, for awards going to reality television, will be hosted by Adams.

On Wednesday, in preparation for the show’s broadcast on June 5, the reality star and the actress took part in Press Day at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The High School Musical looked party-ready, wearing a black dress covered with colorful polkadots. She completed her outfit with a pair of black strappy heels, styling her dark hair straight down her back with a middle part.

“Let the hosting duties begin,” Vanessa said as she posted some of the photos to her Instagram account. “Press day for @mtv movie and tv awards. HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVESSSSS.”

Adams, who was just announced as a host for the Unscripted portion a little over a week ago, also showed off her fashion sense in two different ensembles.

First up, the former Bachelorette star personality rehearsed for her hosting duties with a microphone in hand, wearing a hot pink set consisting of pants and a matching jacket. She also traded her microphone for one of the iconic popcorn bucket trophies at one point, holding up the prop for the cameras as she flashed a huge smile.

Later in the evening, Adams changed into black fitted pants and a matching crop top, trying out something a little more understated.

Tayshia also took to Instagram to promote the upcoming show, by posting a series of pictures of herself in both outfits while telling fans about the upcoming event.