Sophie Turner reveals the mistake that causes her daughter to make life ‘a living hell’

Motherhood is a beautiful, one of a kind experience...but things can also go very, very wrong. Especially when you forget snacks for your little one.

Sophie Turner knows the importance of having something for your baby to munch on first hand, telling British Vogue about her 1-year-old’s favorite snacks during a recent video segment.

In the video, uploaded to the magazine’s Youtube channel on Tuesday, May 31, the Game of Thrones alum revealed all of the contents in her purse--which, of course, includes some snacks for her daughter.

“This is for my daughter,” she said as she pulled a bag of BEAR Real Fruit Yoyos from her purse. “I simply cannot leave the house without a snack for her because then my life would be made a living hell and I would get yelled at by my child.”

The English native continued, “For all you Brits out there, [these remind me] of Fruit Winders. So good. These are, like, the baby version of that. These are her faves, and I’ll just never leave the house without them.”

To make matters even sweeter, it looks like the little one is following in her mom’s footseps, with Turner revealing that she’s a big fan of snacks herself.

The Dark Phoenix actress told the magazine that she is “always eating, as you can see,” while pulling Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreos and Bisto Gravy Powder from her bag.

“It’s amazing how much stuff I can fit,” Sophie said of her purse. “I think it says a lot about me. I think it says a lot about how much I consume, in terms of food. I’m just a fun-loving girl with an addiction to sweet and salty things.”

You can’t blame the actress for a snack addition, especially considering the fact that she’s currently pregnant with her and Joe Jonas’ second child. But, even without a baby on board, a bag full of goodies is always a must.