Bárbara de Regil reveals Salma Hayek asked her to be her trainer

Bárbara de Regil is coming back to our screens, thanks to Salma Hayek. The Mexican actress and director welcomed the fitness content creator into her upcoming project, Quiero Tu Vida. Regil, who is known for her role as Rosario Tijeras, told TV Azteca’s Ventaneando that she was able to build a close relationship with Hayek.

“Not only did I have the opportunity to meet her, but she told me to create a routine for her, and I: ‘Obviously, invite me and I’ll be there whenever you want, take me to your house in Los Angeles,’” Bárbara said with laughs. The Mexican influencer said it would be a thrilling experience training Salma in her home, whether in L.A, London, or Paris.

©GettyImages



árbara del Regil, Mexican actress and influencer, offered a motivational fitness and cardio class at Estadio Beto Avila on May 16, 2021 in Cancun, Mexico.

Besides Bárbara de Regil, ViX+’s Quiero Tu Vida, also features Natalia Téllez, Erick Elías, Zulia Vega, Jesús Zavala and more Latinx talent. According to Regil, Quiero Tu Vida tells the story of “a guy who has a twist in his life.” And although there are not many details about the characters or the movie, Bárbara said her role has narcissistic traits. “We still don’t know the premiere date; today is our last day of calling, we are excited, but we still don’t have a date,” she said.

The movie is written by José Tamez and Jorge García Castro, produced by Salma Hayek and Tamez under Ventanarosa Productions, in the company of García Castro; Jorge Colon is the director. Hayek’s film is the first project in collaboration with Televisa Univision for ViX+, the new platform with content in Spanish and Latino talent.

“I started my career in Mexico doing telenovelas, so to be able to go back and make movies is very exciting since cinema is my first love. I am moved by the enormous support that the Latino community has always given me. Together with our partners at Televisa Univision, Ventanarosa hopes to work with Latino talent to tell new stories from Spanish-speaking voices”, Regil previously told Variety.