Salma Hayek had an emotional moment during her last filming day of Magic Mike 3. The Mexican actress was captured hugging, cheering, and saying her goodbyes to the crew members while in London.

©GrosbyGroup



Salma Hayek hugs crew members after wrapping up the filming for ‘Magic Mike 3’

The Oscar-winning actress began filming in April after taking over the role of Thandiwe Newton —who was previously confirmed in the leading role opposite Channing Tatum. Following Newton’s exit, Hayek became the female lead. Warner Bros announced that Thandiwe “made the difficult decision to step away from the production” to deal with “family matters.”

Now close sources to the project have revealed that the reason for the last-minute replacement has to do with a feud between Channing Tatum and the actress. “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandie Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting, and it’s all over,” a crew member told The Sun, explaining that the argument started when they discussed the Oscars incident.

Tatum, who stars as lead Mike Lane and is a producer on the movie, told the New York Times that Pretty Woman inspired the film. “I leave for London tomorrow, and it’s going to be pretty bonkers,” the actor told the publication. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”