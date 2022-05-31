Tom Cruise breaks box office record with $156 million opening for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise is breaking a new record! The Hollywood star is enjoying the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ following the premiere of the film, with an estimated $156 million dollars domestically during the four-day opening weekend.

The sequel to the 1986 fan-favorite blockbuster has surpassed all expectations, as the forecast for the opening weekend was approximately $130 million. Now the actor has achieved his biggest debut at the box office and his first surpassing $100 million.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ broke the record for biggest opening over Memorial Day weekend, taking the place of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ in 2007, making $153 million at the time for the third installment of the franchise.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, fans of the original ‘Top Gun’ shared their excitement to see the return of Tom Cruise, reprising his iconic character, Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell 36 years after the first film.

The new storyline follows a new generation of elite fighter pilots, mentored by Maverick, who will be in charge of their training.

Celebrities also showed their excitement for the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ including Prince William and Kate Middleton, attending the U.K. premiere and walking the red carpet of the event.

Cruise was recently honored with a special surprise at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving the honorary Palme d’Or award after a fantastic tribute involving French fighter jets at the Palais des Festivals.

“I’m going to take this all in and I’m never going to forget this evening,” the actor said, adding, “Thank you for being here. We’re here for you. I make these movies for all of you. I’m of you in ever meeting, in every moment.”