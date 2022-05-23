J Balvin visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his success in music and why he moved from Colombia to a small town in Oklahoma. During the appearance, the global sensation told Ellen DeGeneres that he was an exchange student before becoming a worldwide-known superstar.

According to Balvin, he moved to Atoka County to improve his English skills. The star said he didn’t choose Oklahoma, but someone at his English school decided to send him to the county known for a population of 14,007.

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



J Balvin shares on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ why he moved from Colombia to Oklahoma

Although New York was the ultimate goal for the reggaeton artist, he said he is thankful for the experience.

The “Mi Gente” interpreter also chatted about his 9-month-old son, Rio. Balvin explained that he chose the name because he “wanted him to just flow.”

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer revealed they were expecting a baby in April 2021, with the successful singer confessing he was both excited and nervous, stating “I’m gonna be his best friend! That’s what I want to be, yeah.” Adding, “It scares me the fact that it‘s another life,” he added, explaining that with life being so challenging, he constantly asked himself “how [are] you going to help your kid be stronger, better than you?”

The iconic couple met in 2017 on the set of his music video “Sigo Extrañándote,” making their official red carpet debut in 2018 at the New York Fashion Week.

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



Watch the video below for more with J Balvin, and don’t miss the series finale of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on May 26.